Former NBA star Chris Bosh wakes up in pool of own blood after suddenly collapsing

MIAMI — Two-time NBA champion and former Georgia Tech basketball star Chris Bosh is opening up about a health scare he experienced this week.

Bosh said he was getting ready for a date with his wife when he suddenly collapsed. The next thing he remembers is waking up in a pool of his own blood and his wife on the phone with a 911 operator.

“It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning. I didn’t have any time to prepare for it,” the former Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors star said in a video.

He went into further details about his health scare in a blog post. Bosh said all he can remember is a numbing sensation in his left leg before he collapsed.

“After coming back from the darkness, there was no euphoric clarity. No life montage flashing before my eyes. No voice in my ear telling me it’ll be ok and what to do next. Just the gratitude for still being alive, and a newfound, sobering awareness of how everything actually is,” he wrote.

Bosh didn’t say what caused him to collapse. But in the video and the blog post, he encouraged others to go for what they want while also paying attention to others.

“Think critically about where your time is going, and why. Good or bad, bring attention to it. The ordinary parts of life don’t feel meaningful until they’re taken away. And by then, it’s too late,” he wrote.

Bosh starred at Georgia Tech for one season before he turned pro. The center spent 13 seasons in NBA and won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

He retired in 2019 due to his history with blood clots. Bosh did not say if that is what caused him to collapse on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech v North Carolina State

