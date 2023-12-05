Former Israeli Prime Minster comes to Georgia to raise support for IDF and remember local soldier

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to hundreds of people at City Springs on Monday.

Bennett spoke at a Friends of the Israel Defence Forces (FIDF) event meant to raise money for the organization and remember Georgia Native Rose Lubin.

“It really showed us the support of the Jewish community of Atlanta,” David Lubin, Rose’s father, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lubin grew up in Georgia. Her great-uncle says she would write and perform her own musicals and joined the high school wrestling team.

“She was a tough cookie. Sweet as could be but had a tough side to her,” Halpern said.

In early November, Rose was killed in an alleged terror attack at the Damascus gate in Jerusalem.

Monday, the Lubin family were surrounded by hundreds of well-wishers and a former prime minister.

“It puts her life in her perspective that she didn’t die for nothing. She died saving people’s lives in what she did, and her memory is going to carry on for future generations,” David said.

Outside the fundraiser, pro-Palestine supporters protested the rally.

TRENDING STORIES:

For Besan Saleh, she says the war has hit home in a different way.

“This is personal to me because I’m Palestinian, my family is Palestinian, and this is the story of Palenstianiens for 75 years,” Saleh said. “What they are living through is a siege. They are living through indiscriminate bombing, and they are living through not having any medicine or any medical treatment.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of DeKalb County cyclist who was killed in a hit and run are looking for driver who left him

©2023 Cox Media Group