Former Georgia lawmaker changes plea in pandemic fraud case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia lawmaker accused of pandemic fraud changed her plea in federal court on Wednesday.

State Rep. Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain), who resigned on Jan. 1, pleaded guilty to making false statements. The U.S. Department of Justice says Bennett defrauded taxpayers by receiving pandemic unemployment assistance she wasn’t entitled to.

“Bennett was elected to represent her fellow citizens and took a solemn oath to promote the best interests and prosperity of the State of Georgia,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Instead, she violated that oath and, during an unprecedented emergency, lied to line her own pockets with taxpayer money intended to help community members in need.”

Prosecutors say Bennett received $13,940 for her in-home physical therapy company, Metro Therapy Providers, which she says could not operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, investigators say the company was only briefly closed, and remained open through the majority of the pandemic.

On her application, Bennett only reported receiving income from Metro Therapy and the Georgia General Assembly. But she failed to disclose that she was also employed through a church and was receiving more than $900 weekly.

Court documents show the sentencing recommendation will be time served with no period of supervised release. She also agrees to pay $13,940 as restitution plus interest to the Georgia Department of Labor, according to the plea documents.

A federal judge will look at the recommendations and sentence Bennett on April 15.

She isn’t the only Georgia lawmaker who has been accused of pandemic fraud. In December, a federal grand jury indicted Covington Democrat Rep. Sharon Henderson on charges for fraudulently taking $17,000 in pandemic unemployment funds.

As for Bennett’s seat, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office set a special election calendar for Georgia District 94, which covers parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Here are the dates to know:

Jan. 26-28: Candidate qualifying

Feb. 9: Last day to register to vote

Feb. 16: Advance in-person absentee voting begins

March 10: Special election

April 7: Runoff if needed

