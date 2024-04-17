Former Ga. officer arrested for stealing from police department, GBI says

MILNER, Ga. — A former Georgia police officer is now facing charges for stealing from his department, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says they arrested Jerald Frank Rafferzeder, 57, earlier this week and charged him with theft by taking and violation of oath of office.

Last month, the Milner Police Department in Lamar County asked for the GBI’s assistance in a theft investigation.

They noticed a LIDAR speed gun was missing from the department.

Investigators say that while Rafferzeder was employed as a Milner police officer, he stole the item and another speed gun and sold it for $800.

He was booked into the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, according to the GBI.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Milner Police Department for a comment and to confirm how long he was employed by the department.

