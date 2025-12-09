Former Atlanta officer ‘tortured’ Labrador retriever before it died, indictment says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County grand jury has indicted an Atlanta police officer on aggravated animal cruelty charges in a dog’s death.

Douglasville police arrested Zabria Bridges back in September. She later resigned from the Atlanta Police Department after her arrest.

Bridges is accused of beating and killing Layla, a Labrador retriever, on Aug. 16. The indictment stated the dog died after Bridges “maliciously tortured" her.

Prosecutors said the abuse happened sometime between July 31 and Aug. 15 with Bridges causing "infliction of severe or prolonged physical pain." Investigators found that the dog multiple broken bones and a “disfigured” spleen.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed Bridges was an officer at the time of her arrest. The department placed her on administrative leave without pay before she resigned.

“The Atlanta Police Department holds its personnel to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty.”

Bridges’ arraignment hearing has been set for Feb. 3, 2026.

