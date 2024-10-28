Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms casts ballot, urges Georgians to get out and vote

ATLANTA — With Election Day only a week away, both candidates are working hard to win over Georgia voters and getting their strongest allies out to vote.

On Monday, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms cast her early vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Georgians know that Donald Trump is not fighting for us,” she said about the former president.

Bottoms is now an advisor to the Harris-Walz campaign. She joined U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and small business owners before she cast her ballot in South Fulton.

“But I voted, I’m being counted,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms called out Trump’s previous term in the White House for not doing enough during the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest that broke out in Atlanta and other major cities.

“This is the Donald Trump we would be going back to,” she said.

Like her race for mayor, Bottoms expects this election for president to be very close in Georgia. Democrats plan on finishing strong.

“That’s what we will continue to do in this state. We’re going to call people, text them, we’re going to knock on doors. We are not going to leave anything on the field. We are going to run through the tape,” Bottoms said.

Trump meanwhile is expected to speak at a rally in midtown Atlanta starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

“On November 5th, Georgians will send President Trump back to the White House, putting Georgia families and their wallets first,” the Trump campaign wrote in a statement.

