ATLANTA - You may see raindrops at the Peach Drop tonight.
New Year's Eve is starting off with thick, dense fog across Georgia this morning. A Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for all of north Georgia.
After the fog dissipates later this morning, the chance for rain goes up.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that a line of showers will move through north Georgia and metro Atlanta tonight, likely impacting your evening plans.
Temperatures will be very mild today, with some areas reaching the upper 60s and possibly 70s.
Temps in the mid 50s now in metro #ATL... even some 60s on the south side. Some parts of the area will be in the 70s this afternoon!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 31, 2018
We'll likely settle for the second wettest year on record with about 70 inches of rain in Atlanta. The record wettest year, more than 71 inches in 1948 looks to be safe, Monahan said.
We're at 69.82" of rain for the year... with a chance to get to the 70" mark by midnight. The record wettest year -- more than 71" in 1948 -- looks to be safe. @wsbtv— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 31, 2018
