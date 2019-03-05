ATLANTA - Light snow fell across parts of metro Atlanta overnight and into Tuesday morning as a deep freeze settled into our area.
You're waking up to the first morning of freezing temperatures in more than a month.
The flurries fell in areas in the south metro Atlanta around 1:30 a.m. Several Channel 2 Action News viewers sent us videos in Locust Grove, Butts County, Griffin and other areas.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the flurries are moving away from most people and should be clear later this morning.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of north Georgia untill 11 a.m.
Flurries and light mix showers overnight, especially over the south side.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 5, 2019
This is moving away for your morning commute! https://t.co/l62Dz5Hkt0
@BMonahanWSB snow/sleet in Butts county at around 1:50 am pic.twitter.com/JPqwyjUgUk— 🐊G8torgurl80🐊 (@HOLLY80) March 5, 2019
