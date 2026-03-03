Floyd County Animal Control to waive adoption fees for more than 30 days to honor K-9 deputy

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd county Animal Control and Public Animal Welfare Services will waive adoption fees for the next 32 days in honor of K-9 Deputy Mike Williams.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced Williams died on Feb. 26, prompting an outpouring of public condolences from the community and other agencies.

The day after Williams’ death, PAWS announced they were honoring his memory with a waiver of all adoption fees.

“In honor of Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Mike Williams, P.A.W.S. is waiving all adoption fees for the next 32 days,” the agency said in a statement. “He served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office from 2010 to 2026, bringing 16 years of dedication, loyalty, and unwavering commitment to our community. Those who knew him know he never did anything halfway. He always gave twice as much.”

PAWS said it hopes each adoption honors Williams’ legacy and dedication to his job and the years of service he provided.

