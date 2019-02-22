Flooding causing headaches across north Georgia

NORTH GEORGIA - Flooding across north Georgia is snarling traffic and affecting some schools and after-school activities.
A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of north Georgia for an inch of additional rainfall.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls was in Douglas County, where Mount Vernon Road is closed after 2 to 3 feet of water flowed over the roadway.
Woodrow Wilson Park is also flooded. Emergency Management officials there are warning drivers to turn around and find a differnt route.
Douglas County Emergency Management estimates there are 2 to 3 feet of water overflowing Mount Vernon Rd., hence why it is closed. Remember, it only takes *1 foot of water to float most cars*. Never drive around a barricade. It can be deadly, or if you make it, you can be fined. pic.twitter.com/ZjUgnQxseR— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) February 22, 2019
Walls then headed to Rome, where she found that eight different local roads are closed and the water is rising. Emergency crews had to rescue one man after he drove around flood barricades.
Floyd County School said the flooded roads caused issues for school buses Friday morning. Several buses were unable to go on their routes.
In Cobb County, a winter break youth camp dismissed early due to flooding concerns from nearby Sweetwater Creek. Channel 2's Chris Jose was there as Sweetwater Creek ran high and fast.
Winter break youth camp in Cobb dismisses early due to flooding concerns. Sweetwater Creek is running high and fast. #StormWatchOn2 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/O4kfCXoC8F— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 22, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}