  • Flooding causing headaches across north Georgia

    Updated:

    NORTH GEORGIA - Flooding across north Georgia is snarling traffic and affecting some schools and after-school activities. 

    A Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of north Georgia for an inch of additional rainfall.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls was in Douglas County, where Mount Vernon Road is closed after 2 to 3 feet of water flowed over the roadway. 

    Woodrow Wilson Park is also flooded. Emergency Management officials there are warning drivers to turn around and find a differnt route. 

    Walls then headed to Rome, where she found that eight different local roads are closed and the water is rising. Emergency crews had to rescue one man after he drove around flood barricades.

    Floyd County School said the flooded roads caused issues for school buses Friday morning. Several buses were unable to go on their routes.

    In Cobb County, a winter break youth camp dismissed early due to flooding concerns from nearby Sweetwater Creek. Channel 2's Chris Jose was there as Sweetwater Creek ran high and fast. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories