Flash Flood Warning issued for several metro Atlanta counties

ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties are under a Flash Flood Warning on Saturday.

The warning includes Butts County, Henry County, Jasper County, Monroe County and Newton County until 3 p.m.

These areas have already received one to two inches of rain.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the area will see scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day.

There is a Flood Watch for Putnam and Greene counties until 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Showers are expected to continue on Sunday before drying out early next week.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group