Flags flying at half-staff for Georgia state representative who died after cancer battle

CANTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to lower the flags in memory of Georgia State Rep. Mandi Ballinger.

Ballinger represented Georgia District 23 for four terms. She died on Oct. 12 after a battle with cancer.

“Representative Ballinger was a longtime public servant, valued friend and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother,” Kemp‘s order read.

The Georgia state and United States flags will be at half-staff on all state buildings and property on Friday.

Before her time in politics, Bellinger began her career working in a domestic violence shelter. She also worked as a victim advocate for the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office and Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office. She later founded a child advocacy center non-profit.

A funeral service for Ballinger will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the Canton First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Children’s Haven or The Cherokee County Veteran’s Treatment Court c/o the Cherokee Friends of Recovery.

