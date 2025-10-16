200 person homeless camp on community soccer field to be cleared

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville is preparing to clear a large homeless encampment located on a community soccer field to make way for sewer improvements and creek cleanup.

The encampment, which has been in place for about a year, has around 200 people living there.

“I’m packing, I’m leaving, I don’t know where I’m going,” Beth Carruth told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

North Georgia Works is partnering with the city to provide housing and resources for the residents after they leave the encampment.

A nearby building is being renovated to accommodate those willing to relocate, and it is expected to be ready in the next couple of weeks.

Micheal Giddens, CEO of North Georgia Works, mentioned that the number of available beds will depend on fire marshal regulations. The organization plans to connect those seeking help with rapid rehousing options over the next several months.

Giddens estimates that over 700 people are homeless in Hall County, with many working full time but still unable to afford housing.

“At least six out of every 10 who are homeless or homeless fragile, are fully employed working a forty-hour a week job,” he said.

