Fisherman saves man screaming for help in Georgia swamp

ATLANTA - Not all heroes wear capes. A Georgia man named Ray Singleton shared a touching story with his friends during a Facebook Live on Monday evening.
Singleton said God put him through a trial to test his knowledge on a recent lesson he learned about Good Samaritans and neighbors. The man said as he was fishing when he heard someone yelling "Help!" while lost in Bond Swamp.
>> Watch Facebook Live below:
Singleton proceeded to eat his lunch but kept hearing the yell. He then started to canoe in the direction of the scream and discovered a man struggling for help.
Singleton shared with his Facebook friends he initially thought the call for help was a trap, but said he knew God was testing him and that he needed to do the right thing.
Singleton helped the man get inside his canoe. He said he was able to get the man water and take him to Bibb County Emergency Medical Services.
Both men are now safe. Singleton said he ministered to the man about the "water of life" while taking him to emergency crews.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}