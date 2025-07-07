First sea turtles of Georgia’s 2025 nesting season hatch on Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The very first sea turtle nest of Georgia’s nesting season this year hatched recently.

In the early hours of July 1, exactly two months after the eggs were laid, they hatched on Jekyll Island.

With the typical incubation period lasting 60 days, these baby sea turtles arrived right on time.

The next time you visit Jekyll Island, you can visit the Georgia Sea Turtle Center to see them up close, learn about sea turtle season, and even adopt a sea turtle nest.

