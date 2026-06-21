First day of summer brings typical Georgia temperatures, humidity

ATLANTA — It’s the first day of summer here in Georgia and it looks like typical summer weather in the forecast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says it will be a humid Sunday with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon to early evening hours across the Atlanta metro area.

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After some morning fog, the temperatures will warm up to 88 degrees, which is the average high.

Anything that does develop will die down after sunset.

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Heading into Monday, the weather could start off with more patchy fog and even a few showers in the mountains, but more rain and storms by the afternoon across our area.

Lopez said the rain chance is higher on Monday up to 60%, with temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Week ahead calls for warm weather and scattered afternoon showers.

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