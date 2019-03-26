  • Firefighters hurt after truck crashes on the way to fire

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least three firefighters are at Grady Hospital Monday night after they were hurt on their way to a fire.

    DeKalb County Fire and Rescue confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the truck they were driving in wrecked en route to a scene on Flat Shoals Road at around 9:30 p.m.

    Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information and will have updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories