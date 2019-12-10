Firefighters decorate 14-year-old liver transplant patient's home for Christmas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager who needed a transplant wished for two things for Christmas this year: a new liver and for her home to be decorated with Christmas lights.
Both of her wishes came true this month thanks to a donor and Cherokee County firefighters.
Bella Pacini,14, just had a liver transplant. Before she got home from the hospital, she told her parents she'd love for the outside of their house to be decorated for Christmas.
When the firefighters heard about her wish, they wanted to help and surprise the teen.
