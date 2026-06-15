FIFA World Cup 2026: Atlanta Stadium guide

ATLANTA — Hundreds of thousands of soccer fans will descend into Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city and its world-renowned stadium will host eight matches, including a semifinal in July. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be called Atlanta Stadium during the tournament.

Here’s your guide to the schedule, parking, concessions and more at Atlanta Stadium.

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ATLANTA WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

Group stage:

June 15: Group H, Spain v. Cabo Verde, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 18: Group A, South Africa v. Czechia, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 21: Group H, Spain v. Saudi Arabia, 12 p.m. kickoff

June 24: Group C, Morocco v. Haiti, 6 p.m. kickoff

June 27: Group K, Uzbekistan v. DR Congo, 7:30 p.m. kickoff

Round of 32: Teams TBD, July 1, 12 p.m. kickoff

Round of 16: Teams TBD, July 7, 12 p.m. kickoff

Semifinal: Teams TBD, July 15, 3 p.m. kickoff

GETTING TO ATLANTA STADIUM

PARKING

All parking passes must be pre-purchased and only people with match tickets can buy them, according to FIFA. You can find what parking is available near Atlanta Stadium here. The parking lots will open four hours before kickoff.

RIDESHARE

Atlanta Stadium will have rideshare areas on Broad Street between Trinity Avenue and Mitchell Street. There will also be accessible pickup and drop-off areas at GWCC Bus Lane C (Entrances B & C) and the Transportation Terminal (Entrance E)

MARTA

MARTA will keep its $2.50 fares for one-way trips. There are two MARTA stations next to the stadium: SEC District (formerly known as CNN Center/GWCC station) and Vine City. Fans can also walk from Peachtree Center or Five Points stations.

ATLANTA STADIUM GATES

The stadium gates will open three hours before kickoff. FIFA encourages fans to give themselves enough time to get through security and in case any ticket issues come up at the gate.

Here are the Atlanta Stadium entrances that fans can use.

Entrance A: Postell Street, closest to the Vine City Station

Entrance B: Northside Drive

Entrance C: Magnolia Street

Entrance D: Just off Andrew Young International Boulevard and Magnolia Street

Entrance E: Andrew Young International Boulevard

Entrance F: Centennial Olympic Park Drive (Not accessible)

Entrance G: On the other side of the Silver Deck and entrance F (Not accessible)

To help protect the new natural grass surface, the Atlanta Stadium’s iconic roof will stay closed throughout the tournament.

The grass is a mixture of Kentucky bluegrass and perennial ryegrass. Atlanta Stadium Field Director Stuart Wilson says any exposure to humidity can be harmful for the grass.

“If we open the roof, it will put a lot of pressure on the playing surface for disease. So yeah, so we’re just keeping away from that,” Wilson told Channel 2 in May.

Fan-friendly prices have been a trademark since the stadium opened. And those won’t go away for the World Cup matches.

Owner Arthur M. Blank told Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo that he wants soccer fans to enjoy Atlanta’s Southern hospitality.

“Fans give us their energy, their time, their passion, their resources, their families, whatever it may be, and we need to honor that in the truest sense of the word, whatever we can,” Blank said.

The stadium will keep concession prices affordable for everyone.

“We can’t always control what happens on the field, what happens on the pitch, but we can control the fan experience,” Blank said.

Atlanta Stadium is cashless.

WHAT YOU CAN AND CAN’T BRING IN

There will be a clear bag policy for all FIFA matches during the World Cup. The bags can’t be larger than 12x6x12 inches. Nonclear small clutches or wallets are allowed as long as they are the size of your hand. All bags will be inspected.

Fans are able to bring in small flags, banners and posted but they can’t be bigger than 78 inches by 60 inches and must be fire-resistant. Any banners larger than that must be approved in advance.

Any signs or paraphernalia that’s political, offensive or discriminatory are banned. The same goes for any commercial or promotional items.

FIFA will allow fans to bring in one plastic, sealed and disposable water bottle into any match. It can’t be more than 20 ounces. Fans will not be allowed to bring in a hard water bottle.

You can find a full list of what is and what is not allowed here.

WHERE TO FIND WORLD CUP MERCHANDISE

Stadium Fan Experience area, inside gate 1

Section 101

Section C108

Section 113

Section 118

Section 121

Section 125

Section 204

Section 221

Section 226

Section 234

Section 301

Section 323

Section 333.

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