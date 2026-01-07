Fiery crash damages Georgia interstate sign

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will get to work this week to repair an interstate sign heavily damaged after a fiery crash.

The Savannah Fire Department said the crash happened Monday on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 16.

A semi-truck overturned and caught on fire at Exit 165. The driver got out OK with minor injuries.

The fire extended to the signage for the exit and the cleanup took several hours. The I-16 lanes didn’t reopen until after the evening rush hour.

WJCL reports that GDOT is assessing if the signs can be salvaged or if they will need to be replaced.

A spokesperson said an assessment is currently underway to evaluate the severity of the damage to the concrete bases. Crews are working to determine whether they can be salvaged or if complete replacement is necessary.

“The process for replacing or repairing the signage will require a full bidding process, so this will not be a quick overnight fix. In the meantime, message boards will be placed on the shoulder of the highway,” a GDOT spokesperson told the ABC station in Savannah.

The driver has been cited, according to Savannah police.

