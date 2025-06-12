Feds release footage of largest fentanyl bust in state history

The suspect in the largest fentanyl operation bust in Georgia history showed no emotion Wednesday as he entered the courtroom with shackles.

Doorbell cameras captured tense moments as local and federal law enforcement agents descended on the home of suspected drug trafficker Bartholomew Harralson.

It all went down Thursday just before sunrise in a quiet South Fulton subdivision.

Investigators say Harralson, a convicted felon with a violent criminal history, was running a massive drug trafficking operation.

Authorities say they seized more than $9 million in drugs, guns and cash from three different properties belonging to the suspect.

On Wednesday, authorities said they also arrested Omari Thwaites, a convicted felon who was found with guns and drugs at Harralson’s Hall County property.

At Harralson’s South Fulton home, some of his neighbors described him as quiet and friendly.

But investigators say he made his poison at a third home. The DEA says he was in possession of enough fentanyl to kill every resident in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

His neighbors say they’re stunned but thankful he’s now behind bars.

“It makes it a better place to know there’s not a dealer living right up the street from me,” said Jerry Adams, a neighbor.

