Robbery suspect caught after high-speed chase in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A Fayetteville gas station robbery ended in a high-speed chase Sunday, according to deputies.

Fayette County deputies responded to a robbery-in-progress call at the Amoco gas station on Highway 85 South on Feb. 8.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had already left the gas station.

Investigators said surveillance footage from the store helped identify the suspect and his vehicle, prompting an immediate lookout. Peachtree City police spotted the vehicle on Highway 74 and 54, and a chase began and ended near the intersection of Dividend Road and Paschall Road.

The suspect, Kenny Richards, 23, was arrested. He is charged with armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor parking in a handicap zone.

Richards was booked into the Fayette County Jail.

