Police want to identify person they say stole $2,500 worth of perfume from Fayette Co. stores

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police are looking for a shoplifting suspect they say stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume from stores.

Police posted photos of the suspect on their Facebook page Tuesday and are looking for the public’s help in identifying them.

They say perfume from brands such as Fendi, Armani, Rue 21, and Gucci were stolen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The thefts totaled $500 from Sephora and $2,000 from Ulta Beauty.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to email MTaylor@Peachtree-City.org.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lawmaker wants to eliminate all school zone cameras across the state Lawmakers say they are hearing complaints from people who got speeding tickets when the zones were not supposed to be operating.

©2023 Cox Media Group