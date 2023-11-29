Man accused of murder at Peachtree City CVS found guilty, DA says

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting someone to death outside of a Peachtree City CVS Pharmacy was found guilty by a Fayette County jury.

According to the District Attorney’s Office for the Griffin Judicial Circuit, Donnell Hicks was a manager at the CVS on Lexington Circle.

On the morning of May 4, 2022, he was confronted outside of the store by Marlon Jones, who the DA’s office said he had a personal dispute with.

After a brief discussion, Jones pulled out a gun and shot Hicks, knocking him to the ground, wounded, by the store door.

A witness said Jones stood over Hicks and fired more shots into his body while he lay on the ground until the gun’s magazine was empty.

Police arrived on the scene and Hicks was pronounced dead. Jones was taken into custody by Peachtree City police.

Jones went to trial for murder the week of Oct. 30. A jury found him guilty of malice murder, felony murder, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“This crime rocked our community, and I am so thankful to my dynamic team who prosecuted this case,” District Attorney Marie G. Broder said about the trial. “My offices will continue to aggressively prosecute violent crime.”

He was sentenced to life in prison for Hicks’ death, according to the DA’s office.

