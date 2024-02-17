‘It’s my job to bring it justice:’ Peachtree City police look for golf cart driver who ran over sign

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — At a Peachtree City elementary school, police say a stop sign and a golf cart got into a fight, and the golf cart won.

Now, police say “it’s [their] job to bring it justice.”

According to a post online by the Peachtree City Police Department, along with an accompanying video, on the rainy evening of Feb. 11, a handicap sign was run over in an empty parking lot.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Braelinn Elementary School.

Police said that “as the golf cart raced through the empty parking lot, the sign knew that its days were numbered” and described the sign as “a good sign as signs go.”

Anyone who can identify the operator of the golf cart involved “in this heinous crime” is asked to email Lt. Ralls.

The case number to reference, if providing information to police, is P24-05407.

