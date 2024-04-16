Fayette County announces changes to kennel after ‘community concerns’ relayed to staff

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — In response to what they said were community concerns about the animal shelter, the Fayette County government said they’d made changes to the facility.

According to the county, staff have removed a wall that separated adjacent kennels in the facility, as well as a kennel that separated a wall to create a larger L-shaped kennel.

While reducing the total number of kennels from 32 to 24, the county said they’ve still made 50% more space than what was previously available.

The changes made allowed for “enough space for a medium or large dog to have a bed, water and move around before they are adopted. Additionally, staff removed the kennel separating wall in the smaller kennel to double their living space,” officials said.

Additionally, the county said there is overflow capacity available in the isolation room, which has 10 larger kennels for isolation and observation.

“The overall kennel can be ‘right-sized’ up or down with by existing staff based upon our capacity needs at the shelter,” the county said.

Going forward, the county said their focus will shift to “implementing the additional on-sight improvements for walking trails and a livestock building. Fayette County remains committed to working with the community, animal advocate partners and volunteers to ensure we have a master plan that meets our growing needs in the future.”

Officials said the changes were meant to address the needs of medium and larger dogs at the new Fayette County shelter.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the county for more information on the concerns mentioned ahead of the announced changes to the facility.

