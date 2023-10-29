Fayette County Animal Shelter wins “No Kill” award

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro animal shelter has been awarded for its excellence.

The Fayette County Animal Shelter was awarded the “We are a NO-KILL Shelter” award from the Best Friends Animal Society which recognized the shelter achieving better than a 90% save rate.

Shelter director Jerry Collins said the shelter maintains a 96-98% live release rate annually.

Collins said the shelter has been “No Kill” by definition since 2018.

“Fayette County has a small shelter compared to other organizations surrounding us. Our current shelter has space for 26 dogs and 40 cats. Keeping the high-live release rate has been a community achievement, thanks to the many rescues, volunteers, and the hard-working staff at Animal Control,” Collins said.

Collins said the staff has been creative with using available space to keep animals safe and in a clean environment.

Best Friends Animal Society is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

