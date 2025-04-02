Dog walkers needed at Fayette County Animal Shelter

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re looking for some exercise and love dogs, the Fayette County Animal Shelter is looking for your help.

The shelter posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday asking for “strong capable dog walkers” to volunteer.

“Our dogs are so excited to get out of their kennels and go for a walk. They are not always mindful that they pull - sometimes a lot,” the post said.

The shelter representative said dog walkers will get an “amazing workout” of their core, back, shoulders, legs, and arms.

It’s a fun way to “get your steps in” and help the sweet dogs who are excited to get out and walk.

If you’d like to volunteer, they ask you to send Sally a text message at 203-510-6615.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group