Parents of child in Spiderman pajamas found wandering Fayette County road located

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have found the parents or guardians of a child found wandering around Fayette County.
They say a driver in the Ridgemont subdivision off of Inman Road near Clayton County spotted a child between 2 and 4 years old walking on the road.
The child was dressed in red, white and blue Spiderman pajamas.
Investigators say the child is safe and they were searching the area for the parents or guardians, but they have since been found.
