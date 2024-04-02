Baby bottles of codeine, weed: April Fools bust started as traffic stop in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It wasn’t a joke. A 54-year-old man facing felony charges after a traffic stop led to illegal drugs.

The traffic stop occurred Monday along 279 South and Highway 138.

Fayette County deputies said the stop was conducted due to a window tint violation.

When deputies searched the car, they reportedly found 2.246 pounds of marijuana, 43.6 grams of mushrooms (psilocybin), 94 pills of Xanax, over 30 pills of MDMA (known as ecstasy) and six baby bottles of codeine.

“Your Fayette County deputies are working hard to keep this off our streets. Great work,” the department wrote.

The driver, identified as Charles Wooten, 54, of Ray City, GA was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

He’s charged with trafficking psilocybin, trafficking MDMA, trafficking Xanax, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of codeine.

