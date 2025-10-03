ATM forced open, 4 arrested in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Four suspects have been apprehended following a burglary at the United Community Bank in Peachtree City, where an ATM was forced open early on Sept. 30.

The Peachtree City Police Department responded to an ATM alarm at the bank located on Commerce Drive around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they discovered the ATM had been forcibly opened and started a pursuit of two suspects an officer saw fleeing the scene in nearby woods.

The suspects, dressed in all-black clothing, split up during the chase, leading officers to lose sight of them temporarily. However, the police said they quickly mobilized resources, including assistance from nearby Fayette and Coweta county sheriff’s offices, to contain and apprehend suspects.

Jaylin Davis, 31, of Rex, Ga., was arrested in a vehicle police said was staged at a nearby business.

Officers arrested two other suspects they said were the getaway drivers, Detraveion Bell, 23, of Atlanta, and Nashyia Morrow, 20, of Fairburn, who were contacted by the remaining suspect for assistance.

After a 15-hour search, the final suspect, Camrin Bowens, 23, was located at his residence in Fairburn and taken into custody.

Davis and Bowens are facing charges of second-degree burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstructing law enforcement and wearing a mask to conceal identity. Bell and Morrow are facing charges of obstructing law enforcement, with Morrow also facing a charge for possession of marijuana.

