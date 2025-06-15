3 arrested in connection with murder of Fayetteville man

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested for the murder of a Fayetteville man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Kimani Copeland, 21, and charged him with aggravated assault and murder in connection with the death of Shawn Jackson Jr.

De’Qavious Copeland, age 22, and Arionne Leonard, age 25, of Waverly Hall in Harris County, were also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal in connection with Jackson’s death.

Kimani Copeland was booked into the Harris County Jail and transferred to the Meriwether County Jail.

De`Qavious Copeland and Leonard were booked into the Harris County Jail.

Investigators say Jackson was shot after an argument in front of a Fayetteville home on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

