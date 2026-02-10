2 accused of supplying fentanyl in deadly 2025 overdose

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Two people are facing felony charges after a months-long investigation into a deadly fentanyl overdose in Peachtree City.

Peachtree City police and firefighters were called to a home within the city limits on November 3, 2025, after receiving a report about a possible drug overdose.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and identity were not released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later conducted a medical examination and toxicological analysis.

Authorities said the results showed a high level of fentanyl in the victim’s system, which was determined to be a contributing factor in the death.

Following those findings, Peachtree City police launched a criminal investigation to identify the source of the fentanyl.

The department’s Crime Suppression Unit focused on tracing how the drugs were obtained and who may have supplied them.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued on Feb. 1 for two suspects.

Jordan Houston Lytton and Rachel Cecelia Myers have been charged with:

Aggravated involuntary manslaughter

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Use of a communication device to facilitate a felony

Myers was found and arrested with the help of the Sandy Springs police. During a search warrant at her apartment, investigators say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, morphine, LSD, and a gun.

The department said the investigation remains part of a broader effort to target illegal drug distribution in the region.

“The Peachtree City Police Department continues to work closely with partnering agencies to combat the distribution of illegal narcotics and to hold those responsible accountable,” the department said.

The PCPD extended condolences to the family and loved ones affected by the death.

