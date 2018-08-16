Father charged with concealing death after infant daughter's body found in car, police say

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is learning more after the arrest of Meriwether County man who ran from police during a traffic stop. Investigators for the body of a 10-month-old girl on the back floor of the car.
Cameron Ramon Reese, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.
Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that 10-month-old Ayla Reeves is Reese’s daughter.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they are trying to determine the child’s cause of death, pending an autopsy.
