Crews responding to fire at historic building in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm blaze at a historic building in downtown Atlanta.
The fire broke out on the 4th floor the old Southern Railway building on Ted Turner Drive Thursday afternoon.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.
Video showed black smoke billowing from the windows. The building is currently vacant.
Channel 2's Aaron Diamant was on the scene where crews were working to put the fire out.
Several streets are currently shut down including Ted Turner Drive between Mitchell St. and Trinity Ave., Forsyth St. at Nelson St., MLK Dr. at Ted Turner Dr. and Ted Turner Dr. at Trinity Ave.
The building is known for appearing in scenes in the first episode of 'The Walking Dead.'
Alert: Heavy @ATLFireRescue response. Ted Turner Drive btw Mitchell and Trinity Downtown ATL at vacant old CSX bldg. working to gather more details. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8J8ZiZrltg— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) August 16, 2018
