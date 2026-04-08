Faregates open at MARTA stations while preps done for World Cup

ATLANTA — Construction is underway across all 38 MARTA stations as the transit system moves to a tap-and-go payment system.

“We will be ready for World Cup,” MARTA Assistant General Manager Nevin Grinnell told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

To help with the transition, faregates are being left open to ensure access to the MARTA system, “but customers are encouraged to tap if possible,” MARTA said.

“Some of our stations have the new gates, some of them have the old gates, and we’re still working through that. So right now, our gates are open,” Grinnell said.

MARTA is warning riders that they will find both old and new fare equipment and ongoing construction.

The new fare payment system means customers no longer have to purchase Breeze cards and can head straight to the fare gates.

MARTA says it will make it easier for travelers and easier to handle big crowds and big events.

“No figuring out what tickets you need to buy, no standing at the ticket vending machine,” Grinnell said.

MARTA will close the faregates May 2. Most but not all stations are expected to be fully switched over by the World Cup.

MARTA says any gates or stations that have not transitioned to the new system will keep fare gates open.

Customers with an old Breeze card or the Breeze 2.0 app can tap to pay at old faregates but cannot load fare onto an old card. Feel free to enter the gate if you encounter an old fare gate and have no way to pay.

To use a new faregate, tap a credit or debit card or mobile wallet directly at the gate. You can also purchase a new orange Breeze card or ticket at any new ticket vending machine. But not every station has machines installed yet.

Those who encounter a new faregate and have no way to purchase a new Breeze card and are unable to use your bank card or mobile wallet should just enter the open faregate.

The new Breeze app is available, but only as an account management tool during the transition. A virtual card will be available later this month.

New orange Breeze cards and multi-day passes are available to buy at any new ticket vending machine and Ride Store. However, not all stations have yet made the transition to the new system.

Reduced-fare customers that are currently certified will get new Breeze cards in the mail.

If you do not receive a new card by May 1, visit the Reduced Fare office at MARTA headquarters at 2424 Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.

Cash is still accepted on local bus routes with exact change. Bus riders can purchase a new Breeze card or ticket at any Ride Store or new ticket vending machine. But riders can’t load the new Breeze cards with cash on the bus.

Those unable to spend down their old Breeze balances will be able to transfer their funds from May 5 to Oct. 30. MARTA said it will provide more information on that soon.

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