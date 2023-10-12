Fans heading to the Battery to watch Braves take on Phillies in must-win Game 4

ATLANTA — As the Atlanta Braves try to dust off Wednesday night’s loss and look ahead, fans will gather at the Battery for another watch party Thursday evening.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was out at the Battery as undaunted fans started to show up.

Braves fan Sam Gautier was sporting a baseball-themed polo shirt and wielding a tomahawk.

“We’re looking at game four. Game three is in the past. Hopefully, the team’s got the same mentality, we’re on to game four,” he told Channel 2 Action News.

Charlie Upshaw was there visiting from Raleigh, North Carolina and he told Channel 2 Action News he is undaunted because he knows his beloved team knows greatness.

“I mean, the Braves are the best team all year long, slugging, and Acuna breaking all the records. And Matt Olson, I mean come on,” Upshaw said.

There was even a dog dressed in a little Braves jersey, walking the Battery.

As more fans piled in, a woman was spotted heading to work in a Braves hat, jacket, and shirt.

Not to mention a soldier visiting from Stuttgart, Germany, stocking up on his own Braves clothing.

“That’s always been my team, and then when I’m overseas, I’ve got to stay true to the Braves,” the soldier said.

At the Battery, fans will get together at the pavilion for a watch party.

If the Braves win Thursday night, the series will be tied 2-to-2 and will move on to the deciding Game 5 at Truist Park on Saturday.

