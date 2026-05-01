Family pleading for missing man’s safe return in Gwinnett County

NORCROSS, Ga. — Family members reached out to Channel 2 Action News hoping that someone recognizes 65-year-old Lavonne Cain from the picture and take him to a police station.

Cain’s family reported him missing on April 24. He was last seen leaving his home at the Canopy Glen Apartments, along Pirkle Road in Norcross, on April 23, a little after 9 a.m.

Gwinnett police said they tracked down Cain’s last known location to the intersection of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway during the early morning hours of April 24.

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Cain’s family says they are worried because he had major brain surgery a few years ago and an aneurysm and they are certain that he is just roaming around.

“He had just moved into the Norcross area with his granddaughter, so we are not certain that he knows how to get back home,” a family member said.

Gwinnett County Police detectives say they are actively investigating this as a missing person’s case. Through efforts completed thus far, detectives have been able to track Cain’s last known location to the intersection of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway during the early morning hours of April 24.

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Family members say Cain is also known to frequent the Shell gas station located at 5615 Singleton Road in Norcross.

Cain is a Black man who is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. He has short black and gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing gray cargo pants, a red shirt, and an orange and navy jacket with “Blanco” written on the back.

If anyone has any information on this case, you’re encouraged to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

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