Family of mother and daughter hit by MARTA train speaks exclusively to Channel 2

It’s been exactly a week since a married mother was injured after MARTA police say she was pushed in front of an oncoming MARTA train.
In the picture the family gave Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez, you can Sue Wenszell bandaged and bruised.
Wenszell's 28-year-old daughter was critically injured trying to save her mother’s life.
Police arrested Christopher Patrick Brooklin, 28, in connection with the incident. MARTA police said Brooklin appeared to have "some diminished mental capacity."
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.
Hear from Wenszel's husband, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}