Family of local woman killed in Syria attack: 'She died doing what she loved'

ATLANTA - The family of a local woman killed in a bombing while helping U.S. soldiers is speaking only to Channel 2 Action News on Sunday night.
Tri-Cities High School graduate Ghadir Taher, 27, who immigrated with her family to America from Syria, died from injuries she sustained in the blast, her younger brother, Ali, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Friday.
“We are just so proud of her to have taken this brave step for America. For Syria. For the people," said her friend Birva Patel.
