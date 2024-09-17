Mother of man shot and killed by off-duty APD officer is asking for answers

ATLANTA — A family is demanding answers after their loved one was shot and killed by an off-duty Atlanta police officer.

It’s been more than a month since Devon Anderson was killed by Officer Melvin Potter, and Valerie Lans-Anderson, Devon’s mother, still does not know the details of what led to the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m not getting any answers, what happened to my son,” said Lans-Anderson. “It’s been hard because I’m going through emotions of losing my son and part of me still don’t believe I lost my son”

The 38-year-old was shot and killed by Potter in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on Old National Highway.

Witnesses said they saw Potter on Sunday night at a bar while celebrating the birthday of a South Fulton police officer. The GBI said Potter allegedly got into an argument with a group of people while escorting the South Fulton police officer to her car.

Then, things escalated and the GBI said Potter ended up shooting and killing Anderson.

Anderson’s mother said she is searching for the details of that argument because witnesses said her son was trying to deescalate the argument between Potter and other Individuals.

“To lose my son senselessly like this, I still don’t know anything, I still don’t know what happened to my son,” she said.

A spokesperson with the GBI told Channel 2 Action News that there were no updates.

Anderson’s family said the only insight of what lead up to the shootings is seen in the surveillance video.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the video, you can see South Fulton police officers who were working security for the bar run towards the fun fire while people ducked for cover.

Potter was arrested and booked at the Fulton County Jail.

However, he was charged with a misdemeanor obstruction charge after refusing to provide police with a blood sample so they could do a blood alcohol test.

“If my son had done this, if my son was drunk and killed a police officer it would be completely different,” said Lans-Anderson. “I feel like his life shouldn’t be worth more than my son’s life”

Potter bonded out of jail hours later.

“I’m not going to stop seeking justice for my son. I’m not going nowhere until my last breath,” she said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia State University professor explains the mind of a political assassin

©2024 Cox Media Group