Falcons’ new leadership team starts with only 5 picks in NFL draft

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ new leadership team of president of football Matt Ryan, general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Kevin Stefanski could enter the NFL draft in a mood to trade.

The Falcons have only five picks in the draft, including no first-rounder. Cunningham doesn’t like having so few picks and has vowed this will be the last draft the Falcons are in this position. He likely will be open to offers to trade down for additional picks.

The 2026 NFL Draft airs LIVE only on Channel 2 April 23-25. Watch WSB-TV Sports Zone: NFL Draft edition Thursday at 7 p.m. followed the first round at 8 p.m.

The Falcons’ first pick is No. 48 overall. Cunningham says he’s a firm believer in taking the best player available. Since wide receiver is perceived as a deep position in the draft, the Falcons could add another option for their tandem of left-handed quarterbacks, Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

“You can look at it as a challenge, I guess, but we look at it as an opportunity to add five really good players to this football team, if that’s what it ends up being,” Stefanski said at the start of offseason workouts last week. ”I think Ian and his staff have done an outstanding job to date. ... Five picks to me sounds like five good players to add to the roster.”

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Pick ‘em

The Falcons traded this year’s first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in last year’s draft to select edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 selection. Pearce’s status with the Falcons is in doubt as he faces three felony charges after he was arrested near Miami on Feb. 7 after an incident involving his former girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

Need

Even though the Falcons doubled down by selecting two edge rushers in the first round last year, also taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall, Pearce’s legal woes again make this a position of possible need. Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie signed with Philadelphia.

The interior defensive line could use help after David Onyemata and Kentavius Street signed with the New York Jets and Chicago, respectively. Tagovailoa signed a one-year deal, so the Falcons may look to add long-term depth at quarterback.

Don’t need

The Falcons bolstered their running back room by signing Brian Robinson and Tyler Goodson after Tyler Allgeier signed with the Cardinals. Bijan Robinson returns as the starter and team’s biggest star. Tight end is secure after the team placed a franchise tag on Kyle Pitts and added Austin Hooper.

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Tackle talk

Another potential position of need is offensive tackle following right tackle Kaleb McGary’s retirement.

The Falcons reacted quickly by signing former Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor but it’s only a one-year deal. Left tackle Jake Matthews is 34.

Elevating the floor

The Falcons were busy in free agency. Key additions include Tagovailoa, Taylor, Brian Robinson, wide receivers Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, linebackers Channing Tindall, Christian Harris and Azeez Ojulari, kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey.

“We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor, adding depth pieces, but also players ... that have shown that they’re able to start in this league,” Cunningham said.

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