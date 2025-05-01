Shedeur Sanders prank call: Falcons’ Jeff Ulbrich apologizes for ‘inexcusable’ actions

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spoke publicly for the first time since it was revealed his son participated in a prank call to Shedeur Sanders.

“My actions — my actions — of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable,” Ulbrich said during a news conference Wednesday.

“My son’s actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry. The NFL has taken action and I fully respect the punishment. We take full responsibility, my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way. Going forward I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this.”

Ulbrich’s son, Jax, came across Sanders’ NFL Draft phone number on an open iPad while visiting his parents’ home. He and a friend then pretended to be New Orleans Saints general manager.

The NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information."

During Wednesday’s news conference, Ulbrich said he was unaware of what happened until after the draft.

He got in touch with the Sanders family as soon as possible after he learned about his son’s involvement and apologized.

"The Sanders family, Shedeur and Coach Sanders, were amazingly gracious. More gracious than they needed to be in a moment like this,” he said.

Ulbrich will not be appealing his $100,000 fine.

At least five other players reported receiving prank calls during the NFL Draft: Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Chase Lundt, Kyle McCord and Tyler Warren.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that none of those calls were related to the Sanders prank call.

