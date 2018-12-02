0 Falcons fall to the Ravens

The Falcons’ offense was stuffed in a partially-filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium by the Ravens’ top-ranked defense on the way to their fourth consecutive loss.

The Ravens, with a rookie quarterback, plastered the Falcons 26-17 on Sunday.

The Falcons could only muster 32 yards rushing and didn’t have over 100 yards passing until midway through the fourth quarter.

The Falcons were out-gained 366 yards to 131 yards.

For the fourth game in a row, the Falcons were held under 20 points. Until a late offensive touchdown, the Falcons were in danger of not scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since losing 14-9 to Minnesota last season on Dec. 3, 2017 in Week 13.

The Falcons dropped to 4-8 on the season and to last place in the NFC South. The Buccaneers improved to 5-7 with a win over the Panthers.

The Ravens improved to 7-5 and completed the AFC North’s sweep of the Falcons this season.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and had a passer rating of 74.5. He rushed 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, with no rushing attack, completed 16 of 26 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown. He finished with a passer rating of 87.2.

The Ravens pounded the ball at the Falcons’ small defense 49 times for 207 yards rushing.

Here are five things we learned from the loss:

1. Penalties costly for the Falcons: The Falcons had three key penalties that helped to keep Ravens’ scoring drives alive.

An illegal hands to the face penalty in the first quarter by linebacker Deion Jones, a pass interference on Sharrod Neasman and a too many men on the field call in the third quarter led to a touchdown and two field goals.

On the 12 men on the field penalty, safety Jordan Richards was trying to run off the field.

2. Beadles get the start: The offensive line, which has struggled this season, unveiled a new starter against the Ravens.

Zane Beadles opened the game at right guard for Ben Garland.

The line didn’t perform much better as Ryan was sacked twice in the first half, the running game remained weak and the Falcons couldn’t get any push on a run on a failed fourth-and-1 situation.

On the run by Ito Smith, left guard Wes Schweitzer, center Alex Mack and right guard Garland were all pushed into the backfield.

3. The return of Jones: On the Ravens fourth play from scrimmage, Ravens running back Kenny Dixon had blockers in front of him and appeared to have room to run, but Deion Jones knifed through the blockers and dropped him for a 5-yard gain.

Later in the opening drive, on third-and-15 from the 23, Jones was called for grabbing the facemask of Raven’s wide receiver Willie Snead IV to give the Ravens a first down when the Falcons had registered a stop.

Jackson scored on the next play, on a 13-yard option run around right end. He broke tackle attempts from free safety Damontae Kazee and linebacker Foye Oluokun.

Later, Jones made the tackle on a screen play that appeared set to break wide open.

He had 15 tackles and one tackle for a loss late in the fourth quarter.

Jones has been out since the season-opener.

4. Beasley breaks loose: With the Falcons trailing 7-3 in the second quarter, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett knocked the ball from Jackson. Vic Beasley scooped up the fumble, the former high school running back made a nifty move to get outside and raced down the right sideline for a 74-yard touchdown.

Beasley picked up blocks from Jones, Brian Poole and Takk McKinley on the run.

5. Stopping Jackson: Jackson, who had a rushing touchdown and set up two field goals, left the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter. Robert Griffin III came on to play for Jackson, who returned in the fourth quarter.

The rookie quarterback from Louisville played as advertised. He was a strong runner and shaky passer. He also didn’t take good care of the football as he had three fumbles and some bobbled hand-offs.

