ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia has been awarded a multimillion dollar grant to develop a new universal flu vaccine. UGA beat out several well-known research universities for the contract.
The initial funding is worth $8 million, but UGA could receive up to $130 million for the research over the next seven years. That would make it the school's largest award ever.
The university will collaborate with 14 others universities and research facilities to create and test the vaccines.
During the last flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 79,400 people died from the virus.
Channel 2 Action News first reported last year on how the university said it was close to a universal flu vaccine.
