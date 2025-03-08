Ex-town official charged with luring teen boy for sex, buying him drugs, tattoo

IRMO, S.C. — The now-former mayor pro tem of a South Carolina city is being charged with sexual battery involving a 15-year-old boy.

According to warrants released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, 42-year-old Erik Sickinger, who served as mayor pro tem of Irmo, S.C., was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and luring a child under 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Sickinger and the teenager communicated through Snapchat.

The warrants say that Sickinger lured the teenage boy to his home to have sex with him on multiple occasions.

They say Sickinger also gave the boy marijuana and alcohol before taking him to get a tattoo, which the city official paid for, according to the warrants.

TRENDING STORIES:

WJCL-TV confirmed that Sickinger was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and held on a $200,000 jail bonds.

Jail records show that he is no longer being held in the detention center.

WOLO-TV in Columbia, S.C. reported that Sickinger resigned from his position with the Town Council after his arrest.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group