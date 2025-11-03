Ex-Georgia firefighter charged with child molestation

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A former firefighter was arrested in connection with child sex crimes, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began on Oct. 14.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to help with a child molestation case involving Mark Anthony Thompson, 69, of Luthersville, Ga.

Officials said Thompson was an active firefighter with the Meriwether County Fire Department.

However, he was terminated from his position after the department was notified of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Thompson was arrested on Oct. 31 and booked into the Meriwether County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of child molestation.

The Meriwether County Fire Department has been cooperative with the investigation, officials said.

The investigation is still active, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus or the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

