Ex-GA detention officer caught on camera stealing detainee items, sheriff’s office says

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia detention officer is off the job after she was accused of theft earlier this month.

On May 8, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal investigation following a property discrepancy reported by a former detainee.

Officials said the detainee, who was arrested on May 4, reported a discrepancy in the amount of property returned to them upon release.

The BSCO said after reviewing the jail camera video, they believed Ofc. Jalissa Washington, 27, may have been involved in the discrepancy.

On May 9, Washington was suspended with pay pending further investigation.

Following the investigation, the sheriff’s office said it was determined that Washington violated the standards and trust expected of her position.

Washington was fired and arrested.

She was charged with theft by taking, a misdemeanor. Washington was booked into the Bryan County Jail.

“The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability. Transparency is at the core of its mission, and the agency is committed to earning and preserving the trust of the community it serves,” the sheriff’s office said.

