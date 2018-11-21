Energy drinks may be contributing to PTSD in soldiers, study finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S. military members are facing a new threat overseas and right here at home. A new study says energy drinks are contributing to post-traumatic stress disorder and the U.S. military may be to blame.
Energy drinks provide an instant boost for soldiers in war zones, where they've become the beverage of choice for many service members.
It was a hard habit to leave behind for Army veteran Stephen Eager who served for 11 years, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"It did have a hold on me. It was a physical addiction for several years,” Eager said.
Eager, now a married father of four, was drinking 10 energy drinks a day when on duty 16 hours a day.
