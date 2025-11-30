Electronics recycler says it will build new facility in South Fulton, tokenize emissions

ATLANTA — BurCell Technologies announced it had partnered with EarnDLT to tokenize environmental attributes for alternative fuels derived from municipal solid waste, utilizing blockchain-based Quantified Emissions Tokens.

The partnership, announced on Nov. 28 aims to digitize and verify environmental attribute certificates for alternative solid fuel and renewable natural gas produced at BurCell’s facilities, one of which is in Cordele.

BurCell also said it wants to build a new facility in the City of South Fulton.

This initiative will provide compliance pathways for emissions reduction by issuing QETs through EarnDLT’s Greentruth platform.

“This partnership enables us to provide our customers with transparent, blockchain-verified environmental benefits from our innovative waste diversion processes,” Ron Barmore, CEO of BurCell Technologies, said in a statement.

BurCell Technologies also operates a commercial scale facility in Cordele, which transforms municipal solid waste into renewable feedstock, diverting up to 75% of processed waste and more than 90% of methane-generating organics from landfills.

The company said it plans to construct another facility in South Fulton to further expand its waste-to-energy operations.

The QETs represent one MMBtu of thermal energy with verified carbon intensity measurements, providing a clear compliance pathway for delivering environmental attributes through voluntary and regulatory programs.

The partnership will roll out in phases, with Environmental Attribute Certificates for alternative solid fuel becoming available in early 2026, and renewable natural gas certificates following in 2027.

“BurCell Technologies’ innovative approach to waste-to-fuels perfectly demonstrates how our Quantified Emissions Token framework can deliver precise environmental impact accounting,” Aaron Lohmann, CEO of EarnDLT, said.

With the implementation of blockchain-based QETs, BurCell Technologies and EarnDLT aim to enhance transparency and accountability in environmental attribute tracking, potentially setting a new standard for emissions reduction compliance in the energy sector.

